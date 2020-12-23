Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.24

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.24 and last traded at $87.68, with a volume of 4052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

