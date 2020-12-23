Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.99

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 1605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 81.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

