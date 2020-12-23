Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.18

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 141688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marathon Patent Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $808.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,135. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

