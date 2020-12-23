Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.97

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 19518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

