iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.55

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.55 and last traded at $115.55, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.67.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after buying an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 406,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,672,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

