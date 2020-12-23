BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $707,915.89 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. BOMB has a total market cap of $707,915.89 and $102,456.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003268 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,646.41 or 0.99825596 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017781 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00054044 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,558 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

