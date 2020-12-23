Arweave Hits Market Cap of $79.04 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00009992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $79.04 million and $2.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

