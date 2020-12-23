Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,631. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. Research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,942,365 shares of company stock valued at $28,554,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,332,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

