Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.91 ($3.43).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O2D shares. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting €2.23 ($2.63). 5,745,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.39.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.