SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Cap of $124,724.53

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $124,724.53 and $1.01 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00136344 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004632 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

