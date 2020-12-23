Lead Wallet Achieves Market Capitalization of $504,894.29 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $504,894.29 and approximately $3,319.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00136768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00682473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00123142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00370860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00064529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00101069 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

