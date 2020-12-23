Cosmos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $311.31 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $976.42 million and $311.31 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.70 or 0.00019789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,705.90 or 0.99776609 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017434 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 265,462,754 coins and its circulating supply is 207,678,151 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Hotbit, BitForex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

