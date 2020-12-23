Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Capitalization Hits $911,888.02

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $911,888.02 and approximately $46,499.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00025294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002084 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 151,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.