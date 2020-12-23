Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NEOG stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
