Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.72.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

