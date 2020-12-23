Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

