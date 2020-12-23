Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 301.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $173.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.