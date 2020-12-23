Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.50.
LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 301.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
