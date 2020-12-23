Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POST shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Post by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,702,000 after acquiring an additional 647,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Post by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,853,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,422,000 after acquiring an additional 286,072 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 141,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.61. 1,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts forecast that Post will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

