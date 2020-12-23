Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Cintas stock opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.41 and its 200 day moving average is $319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.30.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

