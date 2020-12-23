Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $110.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.14. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.