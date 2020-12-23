Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,542,000 after buying an additional 1,754,218 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 542,954 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Zogenix by 72.2% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 371,795 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter worth $6,073,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

