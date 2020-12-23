MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.19

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 692051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroVision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.27 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

