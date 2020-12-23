Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.38

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 15454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

