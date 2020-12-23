SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.20

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.20 and last traded at $150.01, with a volume of 277677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,821,000 after buying an additional 65,447 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,244,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

