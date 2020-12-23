Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) (CVE:BUF) Stock Price Down 25%

Buffalo Coal Corp. (BUF.V) (CVE:BUF)’s share price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 660,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 141,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining and supply company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,592 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

