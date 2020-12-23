CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Up 18.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) rose 18.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 5,912,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,878,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLSK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $588.56 million, a PE ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 4.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $6,691,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $3,023,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

