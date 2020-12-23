Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.64

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATBPD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 12206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATBPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 273.96%. Research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.