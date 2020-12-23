Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,874,000 after purchasing an additional 543,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,362 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,314 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 969,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 75.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

