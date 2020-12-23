$0.03 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.07. Landec posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $135.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.86 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Landec by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Landec by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

LNDC opened at $10.23 on Friday. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $299.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

