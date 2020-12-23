botXcoin (BOTX) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $243.72 million and $125,522.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00136747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00681755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00123123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00372050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00064399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00101362 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

