GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $823,564.08 and $2,783.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.03 or 0.00456218 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,692.29 or 1.00054639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005719 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

