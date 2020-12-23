Force Protocol (FOR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00329354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002019 BTC.

About Force Protocol

Force Protocol is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

