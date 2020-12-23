Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after acquiring an additional 37,492 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

