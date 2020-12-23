SwissBorg (CHSB) Market Capitalization Achieves $248.37 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $248.37 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00327186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002081 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

CHSB is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,077,291 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

