DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 92.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $45,833.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00050565 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002333 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00030900 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DELTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.