Brokerages Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Price Target at $1,119.25

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,119.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Markel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Markel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $980.80 on Friday. Markel has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $998.29.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

