SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEGXF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $12.38 on Friday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

