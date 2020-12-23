Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.70

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.70 and last traded at $165.57, with a volume of 9709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.95.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. BidaskClub raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.
The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.63.
In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.
About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
