Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.70

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.70 and last traded at $165.57, with a volume of 9709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. BidaskClub raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.63.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 18.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.

About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.