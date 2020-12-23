NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.44

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.44, with a volume of 10903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,881.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $1,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,894 shares of company stock worth $44,130,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

