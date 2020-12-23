Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Down to $770.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $770.00, but opened at $730.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $785.00, with a volume of 1,438 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 705.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 672.68. The firm has a market cap of £178.12 million and a PE ratio of -21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.