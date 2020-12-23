Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) Shares Gap Down to $84.00

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.00, but opened at $80.60. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 63,870 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 143 ($1.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.08. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

