Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Shares Gap Down to $46.70

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.70, but opened at $45.10. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 65,295 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.01. The company has a market cap of £61.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

In related news, insider Nigel Knowles acquired 20,000 shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

About Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

