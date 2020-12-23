First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.
Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
