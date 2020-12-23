Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

AMNF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $78.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

