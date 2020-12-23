Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $3,713.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00136774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.00679439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00123147 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00371738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00101316 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GALAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.