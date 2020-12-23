EvenCoin (EVN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $56,674.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $71,650.88 and $56,674.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00050375 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002330 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004602 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

