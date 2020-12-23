Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price at $69.88

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $68.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,684,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,457,000.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

