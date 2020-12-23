Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

DX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $17.62 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $407.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

