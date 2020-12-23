Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.426 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $5.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.