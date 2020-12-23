Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $82.69.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Neogen news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

