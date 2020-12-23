Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Shares Gap Up to $350.00

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $350.00, but opened at $365.00. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) shares last traded at $353.30, with a volume of 458 shares.

The company has a market cap of £154.15 million and a P/E ratio of 42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 345.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 348.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L)’s payout ratio is 180.72%.

In other Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) news, insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,856.02).

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) Company Profile (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

